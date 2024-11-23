fb
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Detroit Lions

What It Would Cost The Detroit Lions To Sign Daniel Jones

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
*NOTE: We have had fans of the Detroit Lions ask about what it would cost to acquire Daniel Jones, who has been waived by the Giants. Their argument is that he has been around awful coaching and that he could be much better under Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson.

On Friday, the New York Giants made the decision to waive quarterback Daniel Jones, making him available for other NFL teams to claim. While some Detroit Lions fans have started to wonder if Jones could be a good fit as a backup behind Jared Goff (yes, there were fans out there who brought this up), the reality is that the Lions are unlikely to claim him off waivers due to the hefty price tag attached to his contract.

Claiming Daniel Jones Off Waivers

If the Lions were to claim Daniel Jones off waivers before the Monday deadline, they would be responsible for taking on the remaining $11,833,333 of his 2024 salary. Given the Lions’ current roster construction, it’s unlikely they (or any other team) would be willing to take on that cost for a player who isn’t slated to start. I do not expect Jones to be claimed by any NFL team.

Signing Jones After Waivers Clear

Instead of claiming Daniel Jones, the more likely scenario is that the Lions (or any other team) would wait until he clears waivers and then attempt to sign him at a much lower cost. According to Spotrac, once Jones clears waivers, he could be signed for a minimum salary of $375,000, which would make him a far more affordable option for the Lions to bring in as a backup.

While some fans might think Jones could add valuable experience to the quarterback room, especially with the Lions eyeing a Super Bowl run, his struggles in New York under less-than-ideal coaching circumstances give reason to pause. With a solid coaching staff in Detroit, there’s potential for improvement, but the Lions are unlikely to commit to Jones unless they can get him on a bargain contract.

In short, while it may seem tempting to add a former starting QB to the mix, I would be absolutely shocked if the Lions brought him in.

