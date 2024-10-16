Where Alim McNeill’s New Contract Ranks In The NFL

On Tuesday night, news broke that Alim McNeill has agreed to a 4-year, $97 million ($24.25 million AAV) contract extension with the Detroit Lions. This massive deal solidifies McNeill as one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, and it’s clear the Lions value him as a key piece of their future success.

Where Does Alim McNeill Rank?

So, where exactly does McNeill’s new contract rank among NFL players? Let’s break it down.

No. 4 Among Defensive Tackles

According to Spotrac, Alim McNeill’s new contract places him as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Only Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, and Nnamdi Madubuike currently make more than McNeill, putting him among elite company. His performance and growth as a player have earned him this impressive payday.

No. 11 Among All Defensive Players

In the broader category of all defensive players in the NFL, McNeill now ranks No. 10 in terms of average annual value (AAV). That puts him alongside some of the most dominant defenders in the league, and it’s a testament to how important McNeill is to the Lions’ defensive front.

No. 47 Among All NFL Players

When it comes to overall contracts in the league, Alim McNeill’s new deal ties him at No. 47 among all NFL players. Given the value of positions like quarterback and wide receiver, this ranking highlights just how crucial a dominant defensive tackle can be in today’s NFL.

With this contract extension, Alim McNeill joins the ranks of the NFL’s highest-paid players, and the Lions have ensured that one of their brightest defensive stars remains in Detroit for years to come. It’s clear the team is committed to building a strong defense around McNeill’s talents.