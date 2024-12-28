fb
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Za’Darius Smith Explains How His Revenge Motivates Him Against Former Teams

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith has been an essential piece of the team’s defensive success this season, but his fierce motivation against his former teams adds an extra layer of fire to his game. After stints with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, Smith is determined to prove himself and extract some revenge.

Za'Darius Smith

In an exclusive interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Smith shared his frustration with how things ended in Green Bay. “It wasn’t right. I gave that team my all. They lied to me about my back,” Smith explained. His experience with the Packers' handling of his injury left deep scars. “For a lot of fans who think I did wrong or was the mean guy in the locker room, that’s not my M.O. I’m not that type of player. I want to help my team win. But they didn’t know that story.” Smith’s bitterness toward the Packers stems from the way they treated him, and he’s using that pain as fuel to perform at the highest level with the Lions.

Za'Darius Smith is Focused on Leading the Lions to Glory

Smith’s hunger for success isn’t just about redemption—it's about leading the Lions to a championship. “I want to be that leader who helps the football team go all the way,” he said, making it clear that his goal is to bring a Super Bowl to Detroit. His frustration with Green Bay's mismanagement of his injury is personal, but it also fuels his desire to achieve greatness in Detroit.

Detroit Lions

His drive also extends to his time with the Vikings, where Smith is eager to face both Minnesota and Green Bay again. “I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year,” Smith said, reflecting on the transition from Green Bay to Minnesota and now to the Lions. Smith’s passion for proving himself and earning a ring is evident as he looks to make an impact in Detroit.

Smith's journey and motivation are pivotal to the Lions' success as they aim for a Super Bowl appearance. His relentless desire for revenge and redemption has transformed him into a key leader on the team, and it will be exciting to see how his drive propels the Lions through the postseason.

All quotes are via an exclusive interview article from Tyler Dunne of Go Long.

