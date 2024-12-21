fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Za’Darius Smith Reveals How Much NIL Money He’d Have Made If He Was in College

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith recently gave an intriguing insight into how different the college football landscape would have been for him if Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals were around during his college days. In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Smith reflected on how the opportunities presented by NIL might have impacted his journey from college to the NFL.

The Challenges of College Without NIL

Smith, who played college football at the University of Kentucky before entering the NFL, shared that he is grateful that NIL wasn't available during his college years. He believes that, had he had access to significant money as a college player, it could have changed his mindset and goals.

“Yeah, I'm glad it wasn't,” Smith said to the Detroit Free Press when asked about NIL. “Cause I would've been too focused on the money at the time. I feel like during my time in college, it was the last part of me getting to the big leagues. If I would've had that money in college, I probably wouldn't even have been worrying about the big leagues. ‘Cause I would've been trying to take care of mom. ‘Cause I had a kid at the time, so I'm glad I didn't get the money. It kept me hungry.”

Smith pointed out that his early days in college helped build the hunger and drive that led him to the NFL. His story is one of perseverance, and he credits that hunger as a driving force behind his career progression. “Yeah, man. And I didn't get that much when I got drafted, so it’s like I still had that hunger. And still have it to this day, too,” he added.

Smith’s Estimate on How Much He Would Have Made

When asked how much NIL money he would have been worth in today's college football landscape, Smith didn't hold back. With the explosion of NIL deals, especially for top-tier players, he estimated that he would have made a substantial amount of money, especially with his status as one of the top defensive ends coming out of junior college.

“I'm talking to my coaches from back in college and they're telling me kids now are trying to get $2 mil, like defensive ends trying to get $2 mil a year,” Smith shared. “So that's $2 mil a year I know for sure. I would've probably got $4 (million). No more than $4 (million) a year. Yeah, cause I was the No. 1 defensive end coming out of junior college so somebody would've paid me some good money.”

For many college athletes today, NIL deals provide the opportunity to profit off their name and image while still playing at the collegiate level. Smith’s story highlights the difference between the college experience he had, built around football development, and the current college football system, which blends athletics with major financial opportunities.

A Unique Perspective on NIL

Smith's thoughts on NIL provide a valuable perspective on the challenges and benefits the system brings to athletes today. While some players see NIL as a blessing and a stepping stone toward securing financial independence, Smith’s focus was always on perfecting his craft and making it to the NFL. His story is a testament to the value of perseverance and the importance of staying hungry for success, regardless of external distractions.

