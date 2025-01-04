3 Detroit Lions Players Fined For Actions During Win vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers with a 40-34 win on Monday Night Football, but three players will feel the impact of the game beyond just the scoreboard. According to NFL Football Operations, the league has fined three Lions players for unnecessary roughness penalties incurred during the game.

Here are the details of the fines:

Terrion Arnold was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness related to striking, kicking, or kneeing an opponent at the 9:06 mark.

was fined for unnecessary roughness related to striking, kicking, or kneeing an opponent at the 9:06 mark. Brian Branch received a fine of $10,128 for unnecessary roughness due to the use of his helmet at the 8:22 mark.

received a fine of for unnecessary roughness due to the use of his helmet at the 8:22 mark. Kerby Joseph was fined $7,505 for unnecessary roughness at the 9:06 mark, although the exact infraction was not specified.

Despite these penalties, the Lions managed to secure the crucial win, but these fines serve as a reminder of the high cost that sometimes comes with aggressive play on the field.