fb
Saturday, January 4, 2025
HomeDetroit Lions3 Detroit Lions Players Fined For Actions During Win vs. 49ers
Detroit Lions

3 Detroit Lions Players Fined For Actions During Win vs. 49ers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers with a 40-34 win on Monday Night Football, but three players will feel the impact of the game beyond just the scoreboard. According to NFL Football Operations, the league has fined three Lions players for unnecessary roughness penalties incurred during the game.

Here are the details of the fines:

  • Terrion Arnold was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness related to striking, kicking, or kneeing an opponent at the 9:06 mark.
  • Brian Branch received a fine of $10,128 for unnecessary roughness due to the use of his helmet at the 8:22 mark.
  • Kerby Joseph was fined $7,505 for unnecessary roughness at the 9:06 mark, although the exact infraction was not specified.

Despite these penalties, the Lions managed to secure the crucial win, but these fines serve as a reminder of the high cost that sometimes comes with aggressive play on the field.

Previous article
Minnesota Vikings Spend Millions To Buy Up Tickets For Matchup vs. Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions