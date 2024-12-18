fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
A.J. Hinch Makes Himself Crystal Clear About Detroit Tigers Goal for 2025

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is making his intentions for the 2025 season clear: the goal is to win the American League Central division. After a strong finish in 2024, Hinch is focused on taking the next step with a young team that he believes is ready to compete for the division title.

Moving Beyond Last Year’s Success

While the Tigers enjoyed a remarkable late-season surge in 2024, finishing with an 86-76 record and clinching a wild-card playoff spot, Hinch is not looking to replicate last year’s performance. “We can’t repeat last season. We’re not trying to repeat last season. We’re trying to do better,” Hinch stated at the MLB Winter Meetings as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “We want to win the AL Central.”

The Tigers found themselves on track for a disappointing 75-win season midway through 2024. However, an improbable 31-11 stretch run propelled them into the playoffs. D

Aiming for the AL Central Crown

Hinch’s focus for 2025 is firmly on winning the division — a feat the Tigers have not accomplished since 2014. “The biggest challenge for a young team is not looking backwards as you're trying to progress,” Hinch added. “We have a lot of room for growth, but now it's time to step up and challenge for the division title.”

With the team’s foundation in place, Hinch believes it’s time for the Tigers to shift from rebuilding to contending. The Tigers' young core, combined with Hinch’s leadership, has the potential to make a serious push for the top spot in the AL Central.

As the Tigers prepare for the 2025 season, the message is clear: it’s time to take the next step. With a playoff appearance in 2024 and a renewed sense of determination, Hinch and the Tigers are ready to compete for the division crown in 2025.

