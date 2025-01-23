Brad Holmes Wins PFWA’s 2024 NFL Executive of the Year… Again

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been named the 2024 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). This marks the second consecutive year Holmes has earned this prestigious honor, solidifying his reputation as one of the top executives in the league.

Under Holmes' leadership, along with head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions achieved remarkable success. The team clinched their second consecutive NFC North title, secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs, and set a franchise record with 15 regular-season wins. Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, the Lions' record-breaking season demonstrated the successful direction Holmes has steered the team.

Holmes' ability to build a competitive roster has transformed the Lions into Super Bowl contenders, and his recognition as Executive of the Year reflects his significant contributions to the team's success.