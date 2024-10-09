fb
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsCity of Detroit X Account Destroys Equanimeous St. Brown
Detroit Lions

City of Detroit X Account Destroys Equanimeous St. Brown

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
2

During a recent episode of The St. Brown Podcast, NFL receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who is better known as the brother of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, took a shot at the city of Detroit. In the podcast, Equanimeous shared some less-than-flattering comments about the Motor City, stating, “Detroit, no one's going there. I promise you.”

Equanimeous St. Brown

He continued, “I think a lot of people outside of Detroit would agree with me, like, if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country they would not choose Detroit. Hate to say it.” Amon-Ra, who has become a fan favorite in Detroit, quickly disagreed with his brother’s assessment. “I think a lot of Detroit fans would have something to say to that,” Amon-Ra replied. “They love it up here.”

Well, the City of Detroit's official X (formerly Twitter) account wasn’t about to let those comments slide. In response to Equanimeous's comments, the account clapped back with a brutal, yet clever, post: “Hopefully next year you don’t have to move to another city.” The tweet instantly went viral, with many Detroiters appreciating the fiery comeback from the city’s social media team. The exchange has since garnered a lot of attention, especially among Lions fans who are rallying behind Amon-Ra and their beloved city.

It’s safe to say Detroit doesn't take kindly to being disrespected, and the city made sure to send a message loud and clear: Detroit defends its own.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup For Game 3 vs. Cleveland Guardians
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions