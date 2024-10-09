City of Detroit X Account Destroys Equanimeous St. Brown

During a recent episode of The St. Brown Podcast, NFL receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who is better known as the brother of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, took a shot at the city of Detroit. In the podcast, Equanimeous shared some less-than-flattering comments about the Motor City, stating, “Detroit, no one's going there. I promise you.”

He continued, “I think a lot of people outside of Detroit would agree with me, like, if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country they would not choose Detroit. Hate to say it.” Amon-Ra, who has become a fan favorite in Detroit, quickly disagreed with his brother’s assessment. “I think a lot of Detroit fans would have something to say to that,” Amon-Ra replied. “They love it up here.”

Well, the City of Detroit's official X (formerly Twitter) account wasn’t about to let those comments slide. In response to Equanimeous's comments, the account clapped back with a brutal, yet clever, post: “Hopefully next year you don’t have to move to another city.” The tweet instantly went viral, with many Detroiters appreciating the fiery comeback from the city’s social media team. The exchange has since garnered a lot of attention, especially among Lions fans who are rallying behind Amon-Ra and their beloved city.

Man, we know it’s hard when baby bro is outshining you. But you don’t have to take that out on us, Equanimeous. 😂



Our population has actually grown for the first time in more than six decades, per the @uscensusbureau. Detroit now ranks as the 26th most populous city in America. https://t.co/0hPo3GCJHc — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) October 8, 2024

Hopefully next year you’ll crack top 25🙏🏽 https://t.co/pL0ubV4dCr — Equanimeous (@Equanimeous) October 9, 2024

Hopefully next year you don’t have to move to another city 🙏🏾 https://t.co/38ANESTZ6I — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) October 9, 2024

It’s safe to say Detroit doesn't take kindly to being disrespected, and the city made sure to send a message loud and clear: Detroit defends its own.