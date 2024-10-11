Dan Campbell Narrates Detroit Red Wings 2024-25 Hype Video

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings kicked off their 2024-25 season at Little Caesars Arena, after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last year. To fire up the fanbase, the Red Wings released an epic hype video ahead of the game, and it featured none other than Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, as the narrator.

In true Campbell fashion, the video emphasized the values that Hockeytown is built on: “grit, hard work, and perseverance.” Campbell passionately highlighted how the Red Wings, much like the Lions, are all about “battling through the tough times” and “embracing the grind.” His powerful words set the tone for what fans hope will be a playoff season for the Red Wings.

Dan Campbell voiced a Red Wings video for their opener



Video: @WingedWheelPod

— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 11, 2024

Unfortunately, despite the hype, the Red Wings were outplayed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling 6-3 in their home opener.