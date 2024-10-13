fb
Monday, October 14, 2024
Monday, October 14, 2024
David Montgomery Reveals Epic Nickname for Himself and Jahmyr Gibbs

During a recent interview with former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery shared a fun new nickname for himself and his running mate, Jahmyr Gibbs. “I think we got a new name going around. I think it’s Sonic and Knuckles,” Montgomery revealed as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I happen to be Knuckles, which is cool. I like that one.”

David Montgomery electrifies Ford Field

The nickname reflects the complementary skill set of the two backs, with Montgomery embracing the powerful, bruising role as “Knuckles,” while Gibbs is known for his blazing speed and quickness, much like the character “Sonic.” The duo has been a key component of the Lions’ offensive success this season, with Montgomery’s physical style of play perfectly balancing Gibbs' explosive ability to break big plays.

David Montgomery Inks New Contract

David Montgomery’s importance to the Lions was further emphasized this past weekend, when news broke that the team had signed him to a two-year, $18.25 million contract extension with $10.5 million guaranteed. This extension keeps Montgomery in Detroit through the 2027 season, a move that solidifies the Lions’ commitment to their powerful 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Montgomery, who joined the Lions prior to the 2023 season, has quickly become a fan favorite with his tough, no-nonsense running style. Since arriving in Detroit, he has rushed for 1,286 yards and 17 touchdowns, including 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 alone, making him a key piece in the Lions' push for the playoffs.

Bottom Line

As the Lions sit at 3-1 coming off their bye week, they will look to keep their momentum rolling as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are sure to be central figures in the Lions’ offensive attack, and fans can’t wait to see “Sonic and Knuckles” in action once again.

