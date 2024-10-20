fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions' search for a replacement for injured star Aidan Hutchinson has hit a snag. Haason Reddick, a name that had been floated as a potential addition, is no longer an option. According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Reddick has reached an agreement on an adjusted contract with the New York Jets, effectively ending any chance of a trade to the Lions.

Haason Reddick

Schefter reported the following on Saturday morning:

“Holdout over: Standout edge rusher Haason Reddick and the Jets reached an agreement on an adjusted contract. Reddick will be reporting to the team on Monday morning. ‘We will continue to work towards a long-term extension with the Jets,' said Reddick’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who negotiated the adjusted contract along with Jason Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Reddick’s situation had been one to watch for teams in need of pass-rushing help, as he became the first player in a decade to hold out past Week 1 of the regular season and then receive an adjusted contract. The Lions, who are facing a major gap on their defensive line after Hutchinson's season-ending injury, were rumored to have been considering Reddick as a potential trade target to bolster their defense.

However, with Reddick now staying in New York, the Lions will need to explore other options to fill the void left by Hutchinson, a key piece of their defense who was on track for a standout season.

The Lions' hunt for pass-rushing help continues, and it remains to be seen whether they will make another move to strengthen their defense as they push for a playoff spot this season.

