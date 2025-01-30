Lions CB Amik Robertson Opens Up About Moment His Season Ended

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson recently opened up about the painful and emotional moment his season came to an unexpected end during the divisional round playoff game against the Washington Commanders. Robertson suffered a broken arm early in the game, and in an emotional interview on The Black Team Broadcast, he shared his thoughts and feelings from that devastating moment.

The Injury and Its Immediate Impact

Robertson described the sequence of events that led to his injury, recalling how he initially didn’t feel much when the hit occurred. “I didn’t feel nothing. I went for the ball, and when he hit me, I went to the ground. I hit the ground and felt like a stinger, the numbness,” Robertson said as quoted by Lions OnSI. He continued, explaining that while he couldn’t feel pain initially, something was wrong as he tried to move. “I’m moving my hands, I’m on my side moving my hands, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m good.’ But then I felt crunching.”

However, as Robertson tried to move his arm, he quickly realized the severity of his injury. “The viral video where I rolled over and tried to bring my arm with me, that thing ain’t moving. That’s when I felt the cracking,” he explained. It was at that point that Robertson knew something was seriously wrong with his arm.

The Devastation and Realization

Robertson described the moment of realization, knowing that his season had come to an abrupt end. “I told Kerby, ‘Tell them to come get me.’ I got up, they kind of popped it a little bit. They set my arm. I’m like, ‘Man, I think it’s broke.’ They walked me to the locker room,” he recalled. The emotional weight of the situation was clear as he admitted, “I’m not gonna lie, I was devastated, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done.’ I’m not gonna lie, I was mad as hell, bro. Hurt dog, mad as hell.”

For Robertson, the injury was not just physical; it was a crushing blow to his spirit. The cornerback had been a key contributor to the Lions' defense, and knowing that he wouldn’t be able to finish the season with his teammates hit him hard. Despite the frustration, Robertson's resilience and determination to recover remain clear as he moves forward.

The Lions' playoff hopes ended with the loss to the Commanders, and Robertson’s injury was a poignant reminder of how quickly a season can be derailed. While his season may have ended prematurely, his dedication and strength will undoubtedly play a role in his recovery and future success.