NFL Fines Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson for Incident with Jameson Williams

In a decision that should not shock anyone following last week's game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, the NFL has decided not to fine Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams for his taunting penalty but has handed down a hefty fine to Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The incident, which occurred on the sidelines, saw Williams toss the ball toward Stevenson after some trash talk. While Williams wasn’t penalized financially for his actions, the NFL fined Stevenson $19,697 for whatever he did to provoke the throw.

The NFL didn’t fine #Lions WR Jameson Williams for his taunting foul last week — but did fine #Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson $19,697 for whatever he did on the sideline to get Williams to toss the ball at him. pic.twitter.com/3CBbAZJJVk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2024

The altercation occurred during a tense moment of the game, and it appears that Stevenson’s actions on the sideline were the catalyst for Williams' response. The league decided that Stevenson’s behavior (trying to trip Jameson Williams) warranted a fine.

As of now, the taunting issue hasn’t caused any further drama for Williams, who is focused on maintaining his strong performance as the Lions continue their playoff push. Meanwhile, Stevenson will need to pay the fine, but the incident has served as another chapter in the ongoing rivalry between the Lions and Bears.