fb
Friday, January 24, 2025
HomeCollege SportsOhio State Could Suffer MONUMENTAL LOSSES for 2025 Season
College Sports

Ohio State Could Suffer MONUMENTAL LOSSES for 2025 Season

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a precarious position heading into the 2025 season. Despite their victory in securing their first college football national title in 10 years, they are now facing the possibility of losing two key players: wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Ohio State lands top Transfer Portal quarterback Joey Velazquez Ohio State Admits They Cheated Gene Smith

The Transfer Portal Threat

The Buckeyes' championship win has only intensified the pressure to keep their stars. Smith and Tate, both integral parts of the offense, are now being heavily courted by other programs. According to reports, Smith is being offered between $4.5 million and $5 million, while Tate is receiving offers of more than $1 million to enter the transfer portal. The looming threat of losing them has left Ohio State scrambling to retain their talent.

The Harsh Reality of College Football

This situation is a stark reminder of the modern college football landscape, where success on the field doesn’t guarantee player retention. Teams that perform well are now targets for other programs eager to poach top-tier talent. Despite years of recruiting and securing players like Smith and Tate, schools like Ohio State now have to worry about re-recruiting their best players every offseason.

As the transfer portal window draws near, Ohio State is doing everything in its power to keep Smith and Tate. However, with such substantial financial offers from rival schools, the Buckeyes may have a difficult time keeping both players. The next few days will be crucial for Ohio State, as they fight to preserve their championship-caliber roster heading into 2025.

Previous article
How Michigan sports can help casinos advance
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions