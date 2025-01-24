Ohio State Could Suffer MONUMENTAL LOSSES for 2025 Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a precarious position heading into the 2025 season. Despite their victory in securing their first college football national title in 10 years, they are now facing the possibility of losing two key players: wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

The Transfer Portal Threat

The Buckeyes' championship win has only intensified the pressure to keep their stars. Smith and Tate, both integral parts of the offense, are now being heavily courted by other programs. According to reports, Smith is being offered between $4.5 million and $5 million, while Tate is receiving offers of more than $1 million to enter the transfer portal. The looming threat of losing them has left Ohio State scrambling to retain their talent.

This situation is a stark reminder of the modern college football landscape, where success on the field doesn’t guarantee player retention. Teams that perform well are now targets for other programs eager to poach top-tier talent. Despite years of recruiting and securing players like Smith and Tate, schools like Ohio State now have to worry about re-recruiting their best players every offseason.

As the transfer portal window draws near, Ohio State is doing everything in its power to keep Smith and Tate. However, with such substantial financial offers from rival schools, the Buckeyes may have a difficult time keeping both players. The next few days will be crucial for Ohio State, as they fight to preserve their championship-caliber roster heading into 2025.