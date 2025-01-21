Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread Released for 2025

The stage is set for another thrilling edition of The Game in 2025, and the early point spread is already out. According to FanDuel, Ohio State has opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Michigan for their highly anticipated rivalry game in Ann Arbor next November.

This matchup is even more exciting given that both teams will be entering the game with strong credentials. Ohio State, coming off a dominant National Championship season where they defeated Notre Dame on Monday night, will be looking to continue their momentum. Meanwhile, Michigan is coming off a down year, finishing 8-5, but they will carry the psychological edge, having defeated Ohio State four years in a row.

The over/under for the game has been set at 47.5 points, reflecting what is expected to be a tightly contested battle between two of the most storied programs in college football.

As always, the stakes will be incredibly high, and fans are already marking their calendars for what promises to be another unforgettable showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Stay tuned for further updates as the 2025 season draws closer.