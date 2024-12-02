fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Packers TE Tucker Kraft Throws Shade At Kerby Joseph, Lions Fans

By W.G. Brady
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is not holding back when it comes to the rivalry with the Detroit Lions. In a recent interview, Kraft shared his thoughts on Lions safety Kerby Joseph and the Ford Field atmosphere, throwing a bit of shade in the process.

On Kerby Joseph: “I'm Not Really Worried About DBs”

Kraft had a lot to say about Joseph, acknowledging him as a “respectable player” in the NFC but making it clear that he doesn't spend much time worrying about defensive backs. “He's a respectable player in the NFC. But in my mind, I'm not really worried about DBs too often. I'm worried more about the guys in the box, and I'm sure they bring guys down, safety rotation,” Kraft said, as quoted by SI.

Kraft went on to add that while he recognizes Joseph as a dangerous player who can change the course of a game, he takes issue with some of Joseph’s hits. “I might not agree with some of the places he likes to lay contact. He's taken some of my brothers out of the game, and I think about that too. So if I get a chance to get my hands on him, you know, playing football,” Kraft added, hinting at the physical nature of their future matchups.

Ford Field Atmosphere and Fans

When it comes to the environment at Ford Field, Kraft didn’t mince words either. “Ford Field gets loud, the big rectangle that place is. Yeah, that’s a place where the atmosphere thrives, their defense will play good behind that,” Kraft said, according to Packers' social media. However, he added a slight jab at Lions fans, referencing their tendency to leave early. “We’d like to establish our offense as soon as we can, we don’t have to use silent cadence. Hopefully, we get some of the fans leaving early like we did last Thanksgiving. We’re ready.”

The Rivalry With the Lions

Kraft’s personal stake in the rivalry is clear. “Since I’ve been a Packer, Detroit’s been a thorn in my side, personally. So I’d say every chance I get to play them and to beat them is a chance I’m not gonna take lightly. So I’m eager to play them every time,” Kraft said, reflecting the intensity that comes with facing the division rival.

As the Packers continue their season, it’s clear that Kraft views Detroit as a team that has given them trouble, but one he is determined to take down whenever possible. With the Lions vs. Packers rivalry heating up, fans can expect a highly charged matchup when these two teams meet again.

W.G. Brady
