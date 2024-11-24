Report: New York Jets Could Make SHOCKING Decision On Aaron Rodgers

According to a report from Diana Russini of The Athletic, the New York Jets may be contemplating cutting quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2024 season concludes. The four-time MVP has been a controversial figure in the Jets’ locker room this season, with sources suggesting that his performance and leadership have fallen short of expectations.

Russini reported on Sunday morning that Jets head coach Robert Saleh has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to lead the team to their first playoff berth in 14 years, a playoff drought that stands as the longest in the major North American professional sports leagues. Sources within the team have noted that there are concerns about Rodgers’ decline in performance, with some suggesting that “everyone is tiptoeing around the fact that Rodgers isn’t the same player anymore.”

As it stands, no official decisions have been made regarding Rodgers' future with the team, but it appears increasingly likely that he could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched in the coming weeks. If this occurs, it could signal the end of Rodgers’ turbulent tenure with the Jets.

In fact, according to Russini, some insiders around the league have speculated that it would not be surprising if Rodgers is cut mid-season, considering the mounting frustrations with his play and the strained relationship between Rodgers and Jets’ owner Woody Johnson. It’s been widely reported that Rodgers' relationship with the owner has soured over recent months, and sources indicate that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025 — just not for the Jets.

As the Jets continue to face tough decisions about their future quarterback situation, Rodgers’ time in New York could be nearing its end, leaving questions about his next steps in the NFL.