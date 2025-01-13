The Phone Call That Changed the Detroit Lions: Sheila Hamp’s Bold Leadership Move

In June 2020, Sheila Hamp took over as the principal owner of the Detroit Lions, stepping into the role after her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, decided to pass the reins. It was a pivotal moment for the franchise, which had long struggled to find success, both in the standings and in the hearts of its loyal fanbase. Hamp knew that in order to turn the team around, she would have to dig deep into the reasons for the Lions' decades-long mediocrity and find new solutions.

In a recent in-depth feature with the Detroit Free Press, Hamp opened up to Jeff Seidel about her approach to the monumental task of leading the Lions to success.

“I told my family from the get-go, I'm not going to do this unless I can really dig into what I think has gone wrong for the last however many years,” Hamp told the Free Press.

One of the first things she did upon assuming ownership was reach out to someone she trusted—her close friend, Sandy Cutler. Hamp and Cutler shared a bond formed at Yale, where they both attended the Ivy League school. For Hamp, Cutler’s leadership style had always been something to admire, and she turned to him for guidance as she navigated her new responsibilities.

Seeking Guidance From a Trusted Friend

Hamp recalled her very first phone call after becoming the Lions' principal owner: “My very first call was to a really good friend of mine, who I went to college with. Sandy Cutler, who ran Eaton Corp for a long time,” Hamp shared. “We were great friends, and I always admired his leadership style.” The decision to call Cutler was an easy one for Hamp, as she knew that he had extensive experience in leadership roles and would provide her with sound advice.

During their conversation, Hamp asked Cutler a pivotal question: “If you were me, how would you think about this and this job?” Cutler’s advice was both simple and profound. He told Hamp that her first task should be to define her “noble cause.” In other words, Hamp needed to establish a clear mission and purpose for the Lions, something that would guide her decisions and the future of the team.

Defining Her Noble Cause for the Lions

Taking Cutler's advice to heart, Hamp focused on defining her mission for the franchise. She made it her cause to provide the fans of Detroit a football team they could finally be proud of—a team that not only competes for championships but also embodies the values of the city. “Once you've done that, find a few key people that buy into it, and then the rest should fall into place,” Cutler further advised.

Hamp's decision to make her noble cause about creating a winning franchise was crucial to the way she approached the rebuilding of the Lions. Her leadership, alongside General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell, has begun to show tangible results. The Lions have not only won back-to-back NFC North titles, but they also clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the 2024 season.

As Hamp continues to lead the team, it’s clear that her vision is paying off, and the Lions' future looks brighter than it has in years. Thanks to her commitment to finding the right leadership, putting the right people in place, and focusing on her mission, Detroit fans have reason to believe that the franchise is on the path to long-term success.

The first call Hamp made as the principal owner of the Lions may have been to a trusted friend, but it was a call that set the tone for the future of the team—and one that has shown the importance of making thoughtful, purposeful decisions.