Saturday, January 4, 2025
Detroit Lions

When Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Can Start Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have two prominent assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who are expected to be in high demand for head coaching positions during the upcoming hiring cycle. However, when exactly these two coaches can begin interviewing for those roles depends on the outcome of Sunday night’s crucial game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Winning Team Gets the Head Start

If the Lions win the game and secure the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Johnson and Glenn will have the opportunity to begin virtual head coach interviews as early as Wednesday, just three days after the game. This would give both coaches a significant advantage in the hiring process, as they can begin conversations with interested teams while the other coaching candidates are still playing in the wild-card round. As the top seeds, their availability would give teams a window to evaluate them before the conclusion of the wild-card games.

Losing Team Has to Wait Longer

If the Lions lose to the Vikings and fall to the No. 5 seed, the timeline changes. In this case, Johnson and Glenn would have to wait until their wild-card game concludes before they can begin virtual interviews, which would likely delay their ability to meet with other teams. However, once that is cleared, they can begin virtual interviews three days after the wild-card game and conclude them before the divisional round of the playoffs. No in-person interviews would be allowed until after the divisional round ends on Jan. 19.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Interview Restrictions and Timeline for All Coaches

Regardless of the outcome for the Lions, all virtual interviews for assistant coaches must be completed prior to the conclusion of the divisional playoffs. In-person interviews can only begin on Jan. 20 for teams whose seasons have ended by that point, allowing Johnson, Glenn, and other top candidates to meet face-to-face with teams that are interested in their services. No second interviews can take place until Jan. 27, during the bye week for the Super Bowl teams, and all interviews must be concluded by Feb. 2.

What This Means for Johnson and Glenn

For Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the timing of their interviews depends on whether they are on the winning or losing side of Sunday night’s pivotal game. With both coaches considered top candidates for head coaching positions, the result of the Lions-Vikings matchup could play a significant role in their chances of securing those jobs, as early access to interviews provides an edge in the highly competitive coaching carousel.

TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

