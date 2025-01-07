Will Ben Johnson Leave for a Head Coaching Job? Jared Goff Speaks Out

As Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continues to be one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL, Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on Johnson potentially leaving for another opportunity.

Goff Praises Johnson's Potential, But Hopes He Stays

On Tuesday, during an interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff expressed admiration for Johnson, who has played a significant role in the Lions' offensive success. “He’s had interviews before, hasn’t he? So I don't know, we’ll see,” Goff said when asked about Johnson’s future. “Obviously, I love Ben, he’s the best and I wish him the best in whatever he ends up doing, but he knows that I’d like to have him for at least one more.”

Jared Goff on Ben Johnson's upcoming HC interviews: "He’s had interviews before, hasn’t he? So I don't know, we’ll see. Obviously, I love Ben, he’s the best and I wish him the best in whatever he ends up doing, but he knows that I’d like to have him for at least one more." — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) January 7, 2025

Johnson, who has been widely praised for his innovative offensive schemes, has reportedly drawn interest from multiple NFL teams looking for a new head coach. His work with the Lions offense this season, particularly in helping Jared Goff reach new levels of performance, has made him one of the most sought-after coordinators in the league.

Goff's Loyalty to Johnson Shows the Value of Their Connection

Goff’s comments underscore the deep connection between the quarterback and Johnson. The two have formed a strong partnership, with Goff thriving in Johnson’s system. Johnson’s ability to tailor the offense around Goff’s strengths has been key in the Lions’ offensive success, and it’s clear that Goff values the leadership and understanding that Johnson brings to the table.

While the prospect of Johnson interviewing for head coaching jobs is a reflection of his growing reputation in the NFL, it’s also a bittersweet moment for the Lions. Johnson’s potential departure would leave a major void on the coaching staff, but for now, Goff’s hope is clear: He’d love to have Johnson remain with the Lions for at least one more season as they continue their push for the playoffs.

As the interview process heats up in the coming weeks, the future of both Johnson and the Lions will likely remain a hot topic. But for now, Goff and his teammates will continue to lean on Johnson’s expertise as they prepare for the postseason.