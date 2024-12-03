Another Potential Replacement For Red Wings HC Derek Lalonde Emerges

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to struggle under head coach Derek Lalonde, speculation is growing about potential changes behind the bench. The latest name to emerge as a candidate for the position is former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, according to reports from The Fourth Period. Woodcroft, who was fired by the Oilers after a slow start to the 2023 season, has already built a solid reputation in the NHL, and his name has been linked to Detroit as a possible replacement for Lalonde.

Jay Woodcroft's Track Record

Woodcroft, a Toronto native, posted an impressive 79-41-13 record during his tenure with the Oilers from 2021 to 2023. His tenure saw the Oilers make the playoffs, with Woodcroft leading the team through some exciting hockey. However, his time in Edmonton ended after just 13 games in the 2023-24 season, when the Oilers started 3-9-1. The firing came at the hands of general manager Ken Holland, ironically, who had hired Woodcroft in Edmonton.

Despite the abrupt end to his tenure in Edmonton, Woodcroft is still considered a talented coach, and his work with the Oilers in his first two seasons in charge demonstrated his ability to get the most out of his players.

Could Woodcroft Be a Fit in Detroit?

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has shown patience with his coaching hires in the past, but with the team underperforming, it may be time for a fresh perspective behind the bench. Because of this, the end could be near for Derek Lalonde.

Woodcroft’s previous success with a high-scoring team in Edmonton could be an attractive quality for a Red Wings team that has struggled with consistency and offensive production. Though he may not have reached the same level of success as some other NHL coaches, Woodcroft’s ability to handle star players and navigate a roster full of offensive firepower may align well with the Red Wings’ current needs.

From The Fourth Period:

“Though Joel Quenneville has been linked as a possible candidate to replace Lalonde, multiple league sources have suggested to TFP that the Wings could pursue former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft as an option if the Wings make a change behind the bench.”



Will Yzerman Make a Change?

The Red Wings’ underachievement, combined with Lalonde’s expiring contract, has led many to speculate about the potential for an in-season coaching change. While it remains unclear whether Yzerman will pull the trigger, Woodcroft’s name now seems to be part of the conversation. League sources have indicated that Yzerman may indeed be considering Woodcroft as a potential candidate for the job, especially if the Red Wings continue to falter.

For now, the future of Derek Lalonde remains uncertain, but it’s clear that Yzerman is keeping all options on the table. Whether it’s a change behind the bench or more patience with the current staff, fans and analysts alike are waiting for the next move in the Red Wings’ search for sustained success.