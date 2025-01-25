Ben Johnson Steals Another Detroit Lions Assistant Coach

Ben Johnson continues to build his coaching staff in Chicago, and he's once again taking a Detroit Lions assistant with him. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears are hiring Lions assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett to serve as their new quarterbacks coach.

Goodbye, J.T. Barrett

Barrett, a former Ohio State quarterback, joined the Lions in 2022 as an offensive assistant. Over the last two seasons, he worked as the assistant quarterbacks coach. Now, he’ll take on a bigger role with the Bears, where he will work directly with their quarterbacks, including highly regarded rookie Caleb Williams, who is expected to play a major role in Chicago’s future.

Barrett is not the only Lions assistant coach heading to the Bears. Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El will also follow Johnson to Chicago, where he will serve as the Bears’ assistant head coach and receivers coach. The moves mark a significant shift for both teams as they reshape their coaching staffs for the future.