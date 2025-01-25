fb
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Detroit Lions Lose 5 Assistant Coaches

In the wake of their heartbreaking 45-31 divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions are now grappling with a significant coaching staff overhaul. Over the course of just six days, five assistant coaches have left the team, marking a pivotal change for the franchise as they move into the 2025 season.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler

Key Coaching Departures

The Lions are parting ways with several key figures, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, defensive line coach Terrell Williams, receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett. Each departure leaves a void in critical areas of the team’s coaching staff, with significant challenges ahead for head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Preparing for the Future

While the departures are certainly a blow, the Lions have had some time to prepare for these eventualities. Johnson and Glenn’s promotions to head coaching roles with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively, were anticipated, giving the Lions a year to plan for the loss of two pivotal coordinators. The challenge now lies in finding the right replacements and ensuring that the new staff can continue the progress the team made in 2024.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

The Road Ahead for the Lions

Despite the coaching shakeup, the roster still boasts an impressive collection of talent. However, the 2024 season was marred by injuries that kept the Lions from reaching their full potential. As the team moves into the 2025 season, the burning questions are: Will the Lions be able to maintain the momentum they built in 2024? Will they be as successful under new leadership?

The franchise, which has endured years of mediocrity, is now experiencing the growing pains of contending at a high level. The road to rebuilding the coaching staff won’t be without its challenges, but the Lions have a talented roster and the opportunity to continue building on what was a promising year.

