fb
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomeCollege SportsCollege Bowl Game at Ford Field Gets New Name
College Sports

College Bowl Game at Ford Field Gets New Name

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
2

According to a report from Click on Detroit, the annual college bowl game at Ford Field has officially been renamed the GameAbove Sports Bowl for the 2024 edition. The game, which traditionally pits a Big Ten team against a Mid-American Conference (MAC) team, will kick off at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Ford Field Detroit Lions Kicking
YouTube

GameAbove Sports, a company focused on business development, strategic investments, and empowering athletes, will serve as the new title sponsor. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, for $29 each. The partnership aims to enhance the bowl game experience while increasing GameAbove's presence in the Detroit area.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with such a wonderful sports event and part of the college bowl season,” said TJ Lang, a Detroit Lions radio broadcaster and ambassador for GameAbove. “This partnership reflects GameAbove’s mission and dedication to sports, while showcasing and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes.” Lang also emphasized the importance of the community outreach tied to the bowl game, noting that GameAbove has been actively contributing to academic, wellness, and sports initiatives across Detroit.

Brad Michaels, the Detroit Lions’ executive director of bowl games and events, also expressed his excitement about the new partnership. “We are excited to help GameAbove Sports expand throughout the city of Detroit with this new era of our bowl game,” Michaels said. “In a city that is extremely dedicated to football, it is an inspiring time to introduce new elements to the college football post-season bowl experience.”

The GameAbove Sports Bowl promises to bring an exciting new chapter to Detroit’s college football scene, and fans can expect a thrilling matchup between Big Ten and MAC teams in late December.

Previous article
Report: Robert Saleh Escorted From Building By Security After Being Fired By Jets
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions