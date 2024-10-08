College Bowl Game at Ford Field Gets New Name

According to a report from Click on Detroit, the annual college bowl game at Ford Field has officially been renamed the GameAbove Sports Bowl for the 2024 edition. The game, which traditionally pits a Big Ten team against a Mid-American Conference (MAC) team, will kick off at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26.

GameAbove Sports, a company focused on business development, strategic investments, and empowering athletes, will serve as the new title sponsor. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, for $29 each. The partnership aims to enhance the bowl game experience while increasing GameAbove's presence in the Detroit area.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with such a wonderful sports event and part of the college bowl season,” said TJ Lang, a Detroit Lions radio broadcaster and ambassador for GameAbove. “This partnership reflects GameAbove’s mission and dedication to sports, while showcasing and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes.” Lang also emphasized the importance of the community outreach tied to the bowl game, noting that GameAbove has been actively contributing to academic, wellness, and sports initiatives across Detroit.

Brad Michaels, the Detroit Lions’ executive director of bowl games and events, also expressed his excitement about the new partnership. “We are excited to help GameAbove Sports expand throughout the city of Detroit with this new era of our bowl game,” Michaels said. “In a city that is extremely dedicated to football, it is an inspiring time to introduce new elements to the college football post-season bowl experience.”

The GameAbove Sports Bowl promises to bring an exciting new chapter to Detroit’s college football scene, and fans can expect a thrilling matchup between Big Ten and MAC teams in late December.