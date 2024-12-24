Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears

In the wake of the Detroit Lions’ 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, a lot of attention was drawn to the “stumblebum” trick play that caught the Bears off guard. Some critics questioned the decision to use such a play against the Bears rather than saving it for a better opponent, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell fired back at that criticism with confidence and clarity during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on Christmas Eve.

Dan Campbell Defends ‘Stumblebum' Decision

Campbell explained that the use of trick plays, like the “stumblebum”, is about taking advantage of the perfect conditions when they arise. “You know, these things have been cooking for a long time, mosts of these since training came. There's these things you come up with because you see something you like versus that opponent, on that opponent, that you know this week, it's absolutely the conditions are right, they're perfect,” Campbell said.

He emphasized that there is no guarantee these plays will work the next week, so if the opportunity presents itself, it’s important to execute them while the moment is right. “So when you have those up, and that’s why you put them in the game plan, if you have the opportunity to call them, you gotta call them, because there's no guarantee it’s going to work next week. You know? You don’t hold anything back if it’s meant for that opponent. You got to find a way to use it,” Campbell continued.

No Need to Worry About the Bag of Tricks

For those concerned that the Lions might be emptying out their bag of tricks too early, Campbell reassured fans that the Lions’ playbook is deeper than they might think. The “stumblebum” play wasn’t the only creative look the team has prepared.

“Look, inevitably, we come out of games and there's things we don't get to,” Campbell added. “And you hold them and you see, ‘Is there a place for it here?' And a lot of times, there is, but there's a lot of times it's not. It's like, ‘We can't use that anymore'. Maybe next year.”

This play was just one example of Campbell’s philosophy: if the situation is right, go for it, even if it’s a bit unconventional. The Lions aren’t shy about using all their resources to gain an edge, regardless of whether a game is considered “important” or not.

A Winning Philosophy

Campbell’s comments reflect a broader mindset about his team’s approach this season. It’s not just about playing to the scoreboard; it’s about preparation and making sure every opportunity to win is seized. Whether it’s a simple offensive play or something more creative like the “stumblebum”, Campbell has shown time and time again that he will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to help the team succeed.

As the Detroit Lions continue their playoff push, it’s clear that Campbell and his coaching staff are thinking ahead, ready to deploy any strategy necessary to secure wins. The stumblebum play was just one example of that strategy, and fans can expect more surprises in the games to come.