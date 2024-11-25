fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis Discusses Knee Injury, Thanksgiving Status

W.G. Brady
During the second half of the Detroit Lions' 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts, starting cornerback Carlton Davis suffered what was described as a knee injury. Davis did not return to the game, and his absence left a noticeable gap in the Lions' secondary. However, despite the setback, Davis was seen on the exercise bike during the fourth quarter, which suggested that the injury may not be as serious as initially feared.

After the game, Davis remained optimistic and provided an update on his condition. He shared that he had no long-term concerns about the injury and was confident that it wouldn’t prevent him from being ready for the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

“I'm walking and I'm standing on it, so it should be good news going forward,” Davis said as quoted by Richard Silva. “I’ll get back, get some treatment, and I’ll be good.”

Davis's positive attitude was reassuring for both the Lions' coaching staff and fans, as his experience and physicality in the secondary have been crucial to Detroit’s defense this season. With a quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving game, Davis will likely undergo additional treatment and recovery, but his comments suggest he should be good to go for the holiday matchup.

As the Lions prepare to face the struggling Bears, Davis’s potential availability will be a key storyline to monitor, especially with the playoff race heating up.

