Sunday, January 26, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign Former All-Pro Defender During Offseason

W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions look to bolster their defense this offseason, one name that has surfaced as a potential addition is former All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack. According to an early prediction by Zack Cook of SportsGrid, the Lions could make a move to sign Mack, provided he decides against retirement and continues his playing career.

Khalil Mack's Career and Production

While Mack's sack numbers have declined in recent years, he remains an intriguing option for a team looking to strengthen its pass rush. In 2024, Mack posted just six sacks, a significant drop from his impressive 17-sack season in 2023. Despite the dip in production, Mack still displayed flashes of his elite pass-rushing ability, evidenced by his two-sack performance against the Texans earlier in the season.

As noted by Brad Berreman of SideLion Report, Pro Football Focus ranks Mack among the top 30 in quarterback pressures and top-25 in pass rush win rate, a solid showing for a player in his prime, let alone someone in the later stages of their career. This suggests that while Mack may not be the dominant force he once was, he still has enough to contribute effectively to a contender’s defense.

What Would It Cost the Lions?

Should the Lions move forward with this pursuit, Mack would likely come at a lower cost than he once commanded due to his age and recent production. However, his experience and the potential for a short-term deal could make him a valuable addition to Detroit’s defensive line, especially with the Lions looking to enhance their pass rush ahead of a potential Super Bowl push in 2025.

Mack, 33, could sign a one-year contract with the Lions to prove that he still has what it takes, potentially filling a key role opposite Aidan Hutchinson. If the Lions believe Mack still has enough gas left in the tank to make a significant impact for one more season, they should absolutely consider bringing him aboard.

A Veteran Presence for the Lions

With a defense in need of more pass-rushing power, adding a player with Mack’s resume could help solidify Detroit's defense as they aim to compete for a deeper playoff run in 2025. Adding an experienced edge rusher like Mack could be just the boost they need to take that next step.

Time will tell if the Lions pursue Mack, but if he continues to play, the opportunity to sign a proven veteran could be an enticing move for a team on the rise.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
