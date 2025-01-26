fb
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lion Blasts NFL After Missed Call That Cost Lions vs. Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In the wake of the Detroit Lions' painful playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, former Lions fullback/linebacker Jason Cabinda did not hold back in his criticism of the NFL’s handling of a missed penalty call that could have swung the game in Detroit’s favor. The call in question occurred during a pivotal play when Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The hit was not flagged at the time, but the NFL later fined Luvu for roughing the passer.

Cabinda took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the league’s process.

Detroit Lions

NFL’s Post-Game Fines Draw Criticism

“Absolute BS that the NFL has plays where no flags are thrown and yet afterwards they will fine a player to try to clean up their own mistake,” Cabinda wrote, calling attention to the glaring inconsistency in how the NFL enforces its rules.

The hit in question led to an interception return for a touchdown, putting the Lions in a deeper hole during the critical divisional-round playoff game. Goff, who was briefly evaluated for a concussion, missed a few plays, and the missed penalty proved costly in a game that ended 45-31 in favor of Washington.

Jason Cabinda: The Penalty Fines Should Be Equal

Cabinda’s frustration only deepened when fans commented on the issue, with one fan agreeing but noting that fines for players and referees don't need to match in magnitude. Cabinda shot back with a strong response: “No the fines do have to be the same magnitude because the fines are absolutely ridiculous. Got some guys going into a game and literally losing money just for PLAYING FOOTBALL.”

Cabinda's comments highlighted the disparities in the NFL's disciplinary actions and further fueled the debate over how the league handles missed calls and player fines. His critique of the league’s inconsistency sparked conversation among fans and players alike, many of whom echoed his sentiments about accountability and fairness.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler

For Lions fans, this added fuel to the fire as they relive what could have been a game-changing call, now compounded by the NFL’s decision to penalize a player but not the referees for the missed call.

Cabinda’s frustration is a reflection of many in the Detroit fanbase, who feel that crucial decisions by the officials played a significant role in their team’s elimination from the playoffs. With the NFL admitting its mistake, the question remains whether the league will take further action to hold referees accountable for missed calls in critical moments.

NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
