Former Detroit Lion Blasts NFL After Missed Call That Cost Lions vs. Commanders

In the wake of the Detroit Lions' painful playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, former Lions fullback/linebacker Jason Cabinda did not hold back in his criticism of the NFL’s handling of a missed penalty call that could have swung the game in Detroit’s favor. The call in question occurred during a pivotal play when Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The hit was not flagged at the time, but the NFL later fined Luvu for roughing the passer.

Cabinda took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the league’s process.

NFL’s Post-Game Fines Draw Criticism

“Absolute BS that the NFL has plays where no flags are thrown and yet afterwards they will fine a player to try to clean up their own mistake,” Cabinda wrote, calling attention to the glaring inconsistency in how the NFL enforces its rules.

Absolute BS that the NFL has plays where no flags are thrown and yet afterwards they will fine a player to try to clean up their own mistake… if you fine the player for a play that wasn’t even flagged during the game you better FINE THE REFS the same amount for missing the call — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) January 26, 2025

The hit in question led to an interception return for a touchdown, putting the Lions in a deeper hole during the critical divisional-round playoff game. Goff, who was briefly evaluated for a concussion, missed a few plays, and the missed penalty proved costly in a game that ended 45-31 in favor of Washington.

Jason Cabinda: The Penalty Fines Should Be Equal

Cabinda’s frustration only deepened when fans commented on the issue, with one fan agreeing but noting that fines for players and referees don't need to match in magnitude. Cabinda shot back with a strong response: “No the fines do have to be the same magnitude because the fines are absolutely ridiculous. Got some guys going into a game and literally losing money just for PLAYING FOOTBALL.”

No the fines do have to be the same magnitude because the fines are absolutely ridiculous. Got some guys going into a game and literally losing money just for PLAYING FOOTBALL — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) January 26, 2025

Cabinda's comments highlighted the disparities in the NFL's disciplinary actions and further fueled the debate over how the league handles missed calls and player fines. His critique of the league’s inconsistency sparked conversation among fans and players alike, many of whom echoed his sentiments about accountability and fairness.

For Lions fans, this added fuel to the fire as they relive what could have been a game-changing call, now compounded by the NFL’s decision to penalize a player but not the referees for the missed call.

Cabinda’s frustration is a reflection of many in the Detroit fanbase, who feel that crucial decisions by the officials played a significant role in their team’s elimination from the playoffs. With the NFL admitting its mistake, the question remains whether the league will take further action to hold referees accountable for missed calls in critical moments.