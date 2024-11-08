Michigan Football Makes Decision on CB Will Johnson For Matchup vs. Indiana

As the Michigan Wolverines prepare to take on the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday, they face a challenging situation with the potential absence of star cornerback Will Johnson. With a current record of 5-4, the Wolverines are looking to play spoiler against a ranked opponent, but they will have to do so without one of their key defensive players.

Johnson's Status

Preseason All-American Will Johnson is likely to miss Saturday's matchup due to a lower-body injury, which is believed to be turf toe. This marks the continuation of a frustrating season for Johnson, who has not played since Michigan's game against Illinois on October 19. His absence has been felt on the field, as Johnson's skills are crucial for the Wolverines' secondary.

Sources: Michigan will again be without star cornerback Will Johnson this week against No. 8 Indiana. He hasn’t played since Michigan’s game against Illinois on Oct. 19. He’s dealing with a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/qy71a7ACIZ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2024

Importance of the Game

Facing No. 8 Indiana, Michigan will need to bring their best game to disrupt the Hoosiers' offensive rhythm. With Johnson sidelined, the Wolverines will rely on other members of their secondary to step up and fill the void. The defense will need to be particularly vigilant against an Indiana offense that has been unstoppable so far this season.