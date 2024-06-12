in U of M

Michigan Football Poaches Another Staffer From Ohio State

100 Views


Michigan Football Hires Ohio State Staffer Erin Dunston

Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore has made a significant addition to his football operations team by hiring Erin Dunston as the new director of operations. Dunston, who previously served as Ohio State’s assistant athletic director for football recruiting and events, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the Wolverines’ program. This information comes via a report from Letterman Row.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football unveils uniform combo Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions resigns Michigan lawmakers send letter to Big Ten Michigan Football National Champion calls out Ohio State Michigan Football lands QB Carter Smith Michigan Football coach deletes social media account Jesse Minter trolling Ohio State Michigan's QB for 2024 Michigan Football contacts top transfer Michigan Football Early Signing Day Dug McDaniel Enters Transfer Portal Wolverines C.J. Charleston Erin Dunston

A Proven Track Record at Ohio State

Erin Dunston’s tenure at Ohio State from 2021-23 saw her excel as the director of on-campus recruiting before her recent promotion. During her time with the Buckeyes, Dunston was responsible for managing recruitment budgets, coordinating recruiting efforts, and organizing official visits and game day programming. She also worked closely with the creative staff to enhance the team’s social media presence. Her ability to handle these multifaceted roles made her an invaluable asset to Ohio State’s football operations.

A Michigan Football Connection

Adding to her connection with Michigan, Dunston’s sister, Jillian Dunston, played basketball for the Wolverines from 2015-18 and is currently an assistant coach for the program. This personal tie adds an extra layer of significance to her new position at Michigan.

Amorion Walker Returns to Michigan Football Darius Morris Dies

Enhancing Michigan’s Football Operations

Dunston’s hiring comes as part of Sherrone Moore’s broader strategy to enhance Michigan’s football operations with seasoned professionals. She replaces Christina DeRuyter, who transitioned to the Los Angeles Chargers as director of football logistics. Dunston’s appointment follows the addition of former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, reflecting Moore’s deliberate approach to recruiting top talent from rival programs.

Michigan’s Commitment to Excellence

The hiring of Erin Dunston underscores Michigan’s commitment to building a robust and capable football program. Her extensive experience and proven success in recruitment and operations are expected to significantly benefit the Wolverines. Dunston’s arrival signals a strategic effort to strengthen the team’s support staff and continue Michigan’s tradition of excellence in college football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Nationals vs Tigers June 12: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds, and More