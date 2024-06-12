Michigan Football Poaches Another Staffer From Ohio State





Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore has made a significant addition to his football operations team by hiring Erin Dunston as the new director of operations. Dunston, who previously served as Ohio State’s assistant athletic director for football recruiting and events, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the Wolverines’ program. This information comes via a report from Letterman Row.

A Proven Track Record at Ohio State

Erin Dunston’s tenure at Ohio State from 2021-23 saw her excel as the director of on-campus recruiting before her recent promotion. During her time with the Buckeyes, Dunston was responsible for managing recruitment budgets, coordinating recruiting efforts, and organizing official visits and game day programming. She also worked closely with the creative staff to enhance the team’s social media presence. Her ability to handle these multifaceted roles made her an invaluable asset to Ohio State’s football operations.

Adding to her connection with Michigan, Dunston’s sister, Jillian Dunston, played basketball for the Wolverines from 2015-18 and is currently an assistant coach for the program. This personal tie adds an extra layer of significance to her new position at Michigan.

Dunston’s hiring comes as part of Sherrone Moore’s broader strategy to enhance Michigan’s football operations with seasoned professionals. She replaces Christina DeRuyter, who transitioned to the Los Angeles Chargers as director of football logistics. Dunston’s appointment follows the addition of former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, reflecting Moore’s deliberate approach to recruiting top talent from rival programs.

Michigan’s Commitment to Excellence

The hiring of Erin Dunston underscores Michigan’s commitment to building a robust and capable football program. Her extensive experience and proven success in recruitment and operations are expected to significantly benefit the Wolverines. Dunston’s arrival signals a strategic effort to strengthen the team’s support staff and continue Michigan’s tradition of excellence in college football.