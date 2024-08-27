New Documentary Examines the Truth Behind Michigan Football’s Sign-Stealing Scandal





In Untold: Sign Stealer, Netflix delves into the contentious allegations against Connor Stalions, a former Michigan football staffer. This 87-minute documentary focuses on Stalions’ narrative, offering a comprehensive examination of the charges that have unsettled the Michigan football community.

The film reveals that the NCAA has not yet identified any higher-ups within the Michigan football program as being involved in Stalions’ alleged sign-stealing scheme, a point that has sparked considerable debate among rivals and media.

Untold: Sign Stealer also questions the integrity of the investigation into Michigan, suggesting that the methods used and potential links to Ohio State may have influenced the outcome. The documentary argues that some of the evidence against Stalions might have been obtained unethically, raising doubts about the investigation’s fairness.

Moreover, the film touches on the wider issue of sign-stealing in college football, hinting at the possibility that other teams may be engaged in similar practices. This prompts a broader discussion on whether the NCAA is adequately addressing these issues.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports weighs in, noting that while Stalions clearly violated rules, other programs might also be involved in sign-stealing.

“While we were investigating this, we sent Freedom of Information Act requests for lots of coaches, particularly the known sign stealers on different staffs. Did they buy tickets at opposing stadiums? And plenty of them came back. You can talk to anyone in college football and they will point their fingers at five other schools that they think crossed the line, whatever that may be when it comes to sign stealing. If the NCAA wanted to look deeply into this culture, they would probably find some interesting things.”

Untold: Sign Stealer provides a comprehensive view of the controversy, encouraging viewers to think critically about the fairness of the NCAA’s investigations and their impact on the sport.

