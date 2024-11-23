Odds of Sergei Fedorov Being The Detroit Red Wings Next Head Coach

As the Detroit Red Wings navigate a less-than-ideal start to the 2024-25 NHL season, sitting at 8-9-2 and far from a playoff spot, the spotlight has once again turned to head coach Derek Lalonde’s job security. With the Red Wings struggling to reach expectations, speculation about potential replacements has been rampant, and a name that keeps popping up is none other than Red Wings legend Sergei Fedorov.

Fedorov’s iconic status in Detroit, coupled with the frustration of a slow start to the season, has led some fans and analysts to wonder: could he be the next head coach of the Red Wings?

A Legendary Player, But A Complicated History

As detailed in a recent analysis by Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, Fedorov’s career with the Red Wings was legendary. His skill and leadership helped propel the team to numerous successes, including three Stanley Cups. However, his tenure with the franchise wasn’t without controversy. Fedorov’s departure from Detroit was marked by two major incidents that have remained a point of contention, particularly among the Red Wings’ ownership.

The first was Fedorov’s 1997-98 contract holdout. He forced the Red Wings to match a massive offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes, which not only created friction within the organization but also resulted in a costly $38 million financial hit. This situation left a bitter taste, especially with Marian Ilitch, the Red Wings owner at the time, having to write out checks totaling $26 million in one season to Fedorov alone.

The second incident came in 2004 when Fedorov turned down a five-year, $50 million contract extension from the Red Wings in favor of signing with the Anaheim Ducks. This move further strained his relationship with the franchise and its fans. Despite his undeniable talent, these past conflicts have created significant barriers for any potential reconciliation between Fedorov and the Red Wings organization.

Why The Fedorov Dream Is Unlikely

Despite Fedorov's legendary status, the likelihood of him becoming the next head coach of the Red Wings is slim. There are several key reasons for this, with the primary one being the relationship— or lack thereof— between Fedorov and current GM Steve Yzerman.

Since Yzerman took over as GM of the Red Wings, he has focused on bringing back former Red Wings greats to work in the organization. However, Fedorov has notably been left out of these efforts. Yzerman has even been open about the fact that he and Fedorov’s relationship is far from friendly, which complicates the idea of Fedorov returning in a leadership role.

Additionally, as much as fans may want to see Fedorov back in Detroit, Yzerman cannot afford a risky hire. He’s already under pressure to turn the Red Wings into contenders, and hiring someone with zero NHL coaching experience would be a huge gamble. Yzerman’s next move must be a calculated one— and hiring Fedorov, given their personal history and his lack of coaching experience, seems highly unlikely.

The Reality: A Dream for Fans, But Not for the Organization

While the idea of Sergei Fedorov returning to Detroit in a coaching capacity is an exciting one for fans, especially considering his legendary impact on the team, it’s simply not a practical reality. As long as the Ilitch family remains in control of the team and Yzerman holds the reins as general manager, Fedorov's chances of being hired as head coach, according to Duff, are virtually nonexistent.

While it’s fun to imagine the possibility of Fedorov leading the Red Wings back to glory, the pragmatic side of this decision suggests that Detroit will be looking elsewhere for its next head coach— likely someone with both the coaching pedigree and the ability to work alongside Yzerman.

For now, Fedorov’s number 91 remains absent from the rafters of Little Caesars Arena, and his return to the Red Wings bench seems as distant as ever. But who knows? The NHL is full of surprises, and in sports, anything is possible. Just don’t hold your breath on Fedorov’s coaching debut in Detroit anytime soon.