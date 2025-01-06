Taylor Decker Blasts Anyone Who Doubted Detroit Lions Would Beat Vikings

The Detroit Lions made a statement on Sunday night with a dominant 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, clinching the NFC North title for the second consecutive year. As the Lions secured their place at the top of the NFC, left tackle Taylor Decker didn’t hold back when addressing those who doubted his team’s ability to take down the Vikings.

Taylor Decker's Bold Statement

When asked about the emotions of winning the division again, Decker didn’t mince words. Reflecting on the victory, Decker shared his confidence and frustration with the doubters who questioned the Lions’ ability to perform at this level.

“The first time is always gonna be the best, kind of popping my cherry I guess. This might sound crazy to people, but to me going out there tonight, it wasn't, ‘Are we gonna win?' It's ‘By how much?' That's how we felt,” said Decker. “And we know there's a lot of people that didn't feel that way. F**k 'em. That's how I feel about it, counting our defense out and talking bad about them.”

Taylor Decker “This might sound crazy to people but to me, going out there tonight, it wasn’t if we were going to win but by how much? That’s how we felt and we know there were a lot of people that didn’t feel that way….Fu*k em” pic.twitter.com/Bah0eWz7Da — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) January 6, 2025

Defense Steps Up

Decker also didn’t shy away from calling out those who criticized the Lions’ defense, which played a crucial role in the win. “I mean, they were incredible today at all levels,” he added. The defense was instrumental in holding the Vikings to just 9 points, putting together a dominant performance despite facing several key injuries.

A Special Group

In his postgame comments, Decker expressed how the team has come together, emphasizing the collective mentality and the importance of believing in each other. “Nobody's gonna write our story but us,” Decker said. “So, special group.”

Bottom Line

With the win, the Lions not only proved the doubters wrong but also solidified their place as a legitimate NFC contender. As the team now heads into their playoff run, they carry with them the confidence, unity, and determination that has fueled their incredible season. The Lions are ready to continue writing their own story.