The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

Folks, it’s time to make some noise and talk something into existence. The Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl window is absolutely wide open, and NOW is the time for Lions GM Brad Holmes to take a bold step forward: trade for Maxx Crosby.

Yes, you heard that right. Maxx Crosby, the star edge rusher from the Las Vegas Raiders, needs to be in Detroit next season. The pairing of Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson on the Lions' defensive line could be the game-changing move that propels Detroit to a Super Bowl in 2025.

Why Crosby Makes Sense for the Lions

Let’s talk about Maxx Crosby’s impact on the game. The Eastern Michigan product has established himself as one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL. Crosby has consistently been a top disruptor, totaling double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he notched 7.5 sacks and added 20 quarterback hits in 12 games, further cementing his place among the league’s elite pass rushers. In 2023, Crosby had 14.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hits in 17 games.

The Lions' defense showed flashes of brilliance in 2024 but was hampered by an inconsistent pass rush. This did not come as much of a surprise as Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury during the Lions Week 6 win over the Cowboys.

The Case for a Bold Move

Brad Holmes has already demonstrated his willingness to make bold moves, and trading for Crosby would be another example of him pushing all-in. The Lions have shown they’re on the cusp of greatness, finishing with a 15-2 record and winning the NFC North, but a lack of consistency in their defensive line play held them back in the playoffs. The addition of Crosby would instantly upgrade their defense and make them a much tougher matchup in the NFC.

Sure, trading for Crosby would require parting with valuable assets, but the risk is absolutely worth it. With the Lions’ Super Bowl aspirations in full swing, the time to make the move is now. Pairing Crosby with Hutchinson would give the Lions one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the league, and it would give them an upper hand on the rest of the NFC.

Taking the Risk, Reaping the Reward

There’s no question that trading for Crosby would be a significant commitment. The Lions would likely need to part with future draft picks, potentially including their first-round pick in 2025. But here’s the thing: with great risk comes great reward. This is a chance to go all-in and build a defense capable of stopping the best teams in the league. This is a chance to surround Jared Goff with a defense that can get after the quarterback consistently, turning the Lions into a truly complete team.

The NFC is wide open for the taking, and the Lions, with a revamped pass rush led by Crosby and Hutchinson, could take control of the NFC and build a defense capable of going toe-to-toe with any team in the league.

Bottom Line: Make the Move, Brad

Brad Holmes, this is your moment. The Detroit Lions are ready to take the next step, and that step involves trading for Maxx Crosby. Pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson gives Detroit one of the most terrifying defensive lines in the NFL, and it could be the move that propels the Lions to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Lions' window is open, and it's time to go all-in. Make the call, pull the trigger, and let’s make this happen. The future is now.