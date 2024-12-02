fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Viral Video Shows Michigan Defender Throwing Bottle At Ohio State Player

By W.G. Brady
A viral video circulating online has captured a troubling moment after Michigan’s 13-10 win over Ohio State on Saturday. In the video, Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill can be seen throwing a bottle at an Ohio State player during the post-game brawl in Columbus. The incident occurred after the Wolverines’ victory, as emotions were running high following the heated rivalry clash.

The video shows Hill, wearing jersey No. 35, seemingly caught up in the chaos as tensions between the teams escalated. As the fight broke out, Hill threw a bottle toward an Ohio State player, before immediately pulling another player down with a horse collar tackle. The sequence, which unfolded right near the Ohio State sideline, further amplified the already intense post-game emotions from both sides.

https://twitter.com/975Hans/status/1862962306419999024

This altercation occurred after Michigan players attempted to plant their Block M flag at midfield, a symbolic gesture that sparked a strong reaction from Ohio State players. What followed was a series of confrontations, with players from both teams getting involved in the melee. Although the bottle throw and the horse collar tackle by Hill were the most alarming moments captured in the video, the scuffle also involved pushing, shoving, and further escalation by both sides.

While the video has quickly gone viral, the actions of Hill and other players are sure to draw further scrutiny. Both Michigan and Ohio State have faced criticism for their conduct after the game, with the Big Ten Conference likely to review the situation closely.

Jyaire Hill

For Michigan, Hill’s actions in the aftermath of the victory add to the already fiery emotions surrounding the rivalry game. While the win was a massive achievement for the Wolverines, especially after their fourth consecutive victory over Ohio State, the post-game chaos has cast a shadow over an otherwise historic performance. The Big Ten and both teams will likely take additional steps to address the conduct that occurred following Saturday's game.

