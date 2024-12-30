Alex Anzalone Responds To Comment From Vikings WR Jordan Addison By Tweeting Message For Lions Fans

Following the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison fired up his team’s fanbase with a bold statement. Addison called on Vikings fans to show up in Detroit next Sunday for their crucial Week 18 matchup, saying, “It’s going to be tough. We need all the #Vikings fans heading to Detroit this weekend, and we’re going to put it out for them.”

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison telling @Vikings fans to show up on Detroit next Sunday 👀



“It’s going to be tough. We need all the #Vikings fans heading to Detroit this weekend, and we’re going to put it out for them.”

pic.twitter.com/saNTfrSomK — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) December 30, 2024

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone quickly caught wind of Addison’s comment and responded in kind, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “One Pride, you know the drill.”

One Pride, you know the drill https://t.co/VfqlWZjwYn — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) December 30, 2024

The Lions’ Week 18 game against the Vikings will determine the NFC North champion and also the No. 1 seed in the NFC, adding extra weight to the rivalry. Anzalone’s tweet highlights the Lions’ readiness to stand tall in front of their home crowd, with the team fully aware of the high stakes.

As Detroit prepares to defend their home turf, the message from Anzalone couldn’t be clearer: the Lions are ready for the challenge, and the fans will be crucial to their success. With the “One Pride” mentality in full force, both the team and the fanbase are gearing up for a decisive showdown.