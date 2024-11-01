Ben Johnson Reveals Why Jared Goff Has Been Sacked More in 2024

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recently shared some insight into the increased number of sacks Lions quarterback Jared Goff has taken so far in the 2024 season. Through the past five games, Detroit’s offensive line has allowed 15 sacks—an unusual number for a team that has typically prided itself on protecting the quarterback well. According to Johnson, part of the reason for this uptick may lie in the team’s coaching approach with Goff, prioritizing ball security over aggressive downfield throws.

“There’s ways that we can help out schematically that do not put guys on so many one-on-one islands, and so we do look at that every week. That doesn’t really change,” Johnson said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I do think also, when you look at Jared and not putting the ball in harm’s way down the field, something we did talk about was being a little bit less aggressive—trying to fight and push the ball into tight windows. We may get a couple more sacks because he’s holding onto the ball a little bit longer. So, that might be a little bit of the result of that as well, just kind of how we’re coaching Jared to play turnover-free ball.”

A Shift Toward Ball Security Over Aggression

The Lions’ recent strategy for Goff emphasizes smart, turnover-free play, which sometimes means holding onto the ball longer instead of forcing risky throws. This approach, while leading to an increase in sacks, has also helped the Lions maintain one of the lowest turnover rates in the league, highlighting the balance the team is striving for between aggressive play and ball security.

Preparing for Sack-Heavy Opponents

Johnson emphasized that the sacks are indeed a focus point, especially as the Lions prepare to face more sack-oriented defensive lines in the coming weeks. “The sacks are a point of emphasis, particularly this week when we’re facing a crew that it’s their number one priority up front,” Johnson noted. With opponents honing in on pressuring Goff, Johnson and the coaching staff are continually looking for ways to better support the offensive line and give Goff the best chance to make safe, smart plays without taking unnecessary hits.

While Detroit’s sack rate has increased, Johnson’s comments suggest that it’s a calculated trade-off for reduced turnovers—an approach designed to help the Lions play clean, disciplined football as they push toward a playoff run.