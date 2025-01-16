Ben Johnson’s Reputation Under Fire Again as Commanders Insider Pushes Smear Campaign

Ahead of this weekend’s highly anticipated Divisional Round playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, an old narrative surrounding Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has resurfaced. Despite Johnson's stellar work with Detroit, a fresh attempt to tarnish his reputation has been made by Commanders insider Lake Lewis Jr. In a podcast appearance, Lewis rehashed an attempt by the Commanders' front office to paint Johnson in an unflattering light following his decision to pull out of their head coaching search last year.

The Original Narrative: Johnson Rejected the Commanders

Last year's head coaching search for the Washington Commanders saw Ben Johnson emerge as a strong candidate. At the time, many viewed the pairing as a natural fit: Johnson, whose offensive prowess had been a driving force behind the Lions' offensive success, would bring a fresh, innovative approach to Washington's struggling offense. However, things took an unexpected turn when Johnson pulled out of the interview process at the last minute, just as the Commanders' brass was en route to Detroit for an in-person meeting.

Though the reason for Johnson’s sudden withdrawal remains private, the situation marked the beginning of an attempt by the Commanders’ front office to plant a negative narrative about him. Their strategy seemed clear: paint Johnson as a coach who wasn’t interested in leading a team, preferring instead to hide away and focus solely on game plans. An anonymous source told The Athletic at the time, “He is considered a coach who prefers holing up in his office, coming up with game plans and playing with mad scientist vibes rather than leading a locker room.”

This narrative was pushed, seemingly in retaliation, as the Commanders worked to salvage their image after losing out on a top head coach candidate. But as time has passed, and with the Lions heading into a playoff matchup with Washington, the story should have been left behind. Yet, the attempt to slander Johnson has made a surprising comeback.

Fresh Slights on the “Ramblin With Rio Robinson” Podcast

Ahead of the playoff game, Commanders insider Lake Lewis Jr. resurrected these old rumors during a Tuesday podcast appearance on Ramblin With Rio Robinson. Lewis revisited the narrative about Johnson’s decision to pull out of the interview process, citing a supposed conversation that took place while the Commanders' front office was en route to meet Johnson in Detroit.

“I don’t know if it’s been talked about publicly, but this is the story I got,” Lewis said as quoted by Brad Berreman of SideLion Report. “They were en route to Detroit for the interview in conversation with Ben Johnson. It was brought up that Ben Johnson still wanted Sam Howell. That’s who he wanted to be the quarterback for this offense. And, you know, there’s [North] Carolina connections and all that stuff. And Adam Peters was like ‘No' because they knew who they were going to draft.”

The narrative pushed by Lewis claims that Johnson was set on working with Howell, the Commanders’ young quarterback, despite Washington’s plans to take a different player in the draft. “If there’s anybody that should be upset, it should be Jayden [Daniels]. Kudos to Adam Peters for saying no, this is the quarterback you’ll have to work with. It was Adam Peters that said turn that plane around.”

For the Commanders, this story is another attempt to make Johnson appear as a coach unwilling to adapt to the team's vision. But given the timing of this comment just ahead of the Lions' playoff game, many are questioning whether it’s simply a strategy to reintroduce the smear campaign against a coach who has thrived in Detroit.

The Big Picture: A Smear Campaign Gone Too Far

At this point, it seems clear that the Commanders’ efforts to tarnish Ben Johnson’s name are nothing more than a misplaced attempt to deflect from their own decision-making. While the team drafted Jayden Daniels and traded Sam Howell, the idea that Johnson’s preference for Howell played a significant role in his rejection of Washington’s head coaching position is dubious at best. Instead, it reflects poorly on Washington’s management, who, after losing out on a top candidate like Johnson, may feel compelled to lash out.

For Johnson, the narrative has now shifted. Rather than focusing on old slights, Johnson has led the Detroit Lions to one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, culminating in their NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. His work as offensive coordinator has been nothing short of stellar, and the Lions’ offense is now one of the most feared in the NFL.

The Bottom Line: The Story Should Have Ended Long Ago

Despite the resurfacing of old rumors, Ben Johnson’s reputation continues to grow stronger, both in Detroit and across the league. His ability to turn the Lions’ offense into a powerhouse speaks for itself. As the Lions and Commanders meet for an important playoff matchup, it's clear that the storyline surrounding Johnson’s brief flirtation with Washington should have been laid to rest. Instead, the Commanders’ efforts to continue slandering Johnson only serve to highlight their own frustration with losing out on a coach who is now on the cusp of a playoff run.

As Johnson prepares for the upcoming playoff game, all eyes will be on him to see if he can continue to deliver, proving that actions, not outdated rumors, define a coach’s legacy.