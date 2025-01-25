Chris Spielman Learns Fate With New York Jets

Chris Spielman, the Special Assistant to President/CEO and Chairperson of the Detroit Lions, has learned his fate regarding the New York Jets' general manager position. Despite interviewing for the role with the Jets prior to the Lions divisional round loss to the Commanders, it appears that Spielman will remain with the Lions.

Chris Spielman Will Not Head to New York

The Jets, after considering Spielman, have reportedly decided to hire Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey for their GM position, as reported first by Josina Anderson.

Spielman has been an integral part of the Lions' front office since 2021, playing a significant role in the hiring of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. While Spielman may not be heading to New York, his continued presence in Detroit signals stability as the Lions continue their journey of growth and development.