Friday, January 3, 2025
Dan Campbell’s Wife Reveals The Lions Head Coach’s Superstitious Starbucks Order

After the Detroit Lions' thrilling 40-34 road win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, head coach Dan Campbell's day was far from over. Despite arriving home at 7 a.m., Campbell wasn’t about to sleep in for the day. Instead, as revealed by his wife Holly Campbell, the Lions' head coach took a quick nap before heading back to the office just hours later, ready to continue his work for the team.

Dan Campbell's Family
Photo Courtesy of Holly Campbell's Instagram

Holly Campbell Shares Her Husband’s Post-Game Ritual

In a post on her Instagram, Holly Campbell shared a glimpse into her husband’s relentless work ethic. “When he gets home at 7 a.m., takes a nap, and leaves for the office at 10 a.m… you do a solo coffee run and hand off the caffeine as he walks out the door,” Holly captioned a picture of Dan with his coffee cup. “Victory Tuesday!!!!! ☕🥱👊🏻 #backontop.”

Dan Campbell's Coffee
Via Holly Campbell's Instagram

But it’s not just any coffee that fuels the coach during these long, early mornings. When a fan asked about his drink of choice, Holly revealed that Dan’s go-to Starbucks order is a “Venti Black Eye,” a cup of coffee with a double shot of espresso added on top for that extra jolt of energy.

A Ritual That Keeps the Lions Head Coach Focused

It seems the “Venti Black Eye” isn’t just a caffeine fix; it might also be a superstitious ritual for Campbell. The coach’s commitment to his work, combined with his precise coffee order, underscores his unrelenting focus and determination. Whether it's staying up late after a big win or returning to the office early the next morning, Campbell’s drive is clear—and it’s one that might be fueling the Lions’ success on the field.

So, next time you're headed to your local Starbucks before work, remember: a “Venti Black Eye” could just be the magic boost you need—just ask Dan Campbell!

