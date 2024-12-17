fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce Handful of Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup vs. Bears

By W.G. Brady
Ahead of their crucial Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves to address ongoing injuries and bolster their depth. With several key players sidelined, the Lions are working to ensure they have the necessary reinforcements as they continue their playoff push.

Detroit Lions Isaiah Williams

Injuries Lead to Roster Changes

The Lions placed three key players on Reserved/Injured ahead of the Bears game. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey, as well as defensive lineman Alim McNeill, are all officially out for the remainder of the season. Davis, Dorsey, and McNeill, all suffered significant injuries on Sunday, during the Lions loss to the Bills.

New Additions to the Roster

To help fill the gaps left by these injuries, the Lions signed linebacker Anthony Pittman to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Pittman, who spent five seasons with the Lions from 2019 to 2023, brings valuable experience to the linebacker and special teams units. He’s expected to play an important role in adding depth to the team’s defense.

Practice Squad Moves

In addition to the active roster move, the Lions also made adjustments to their practice squad. Defensive end Isaiah Thomas was released from the practice squad, and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was signed in his place. Thomas-Oliver, who has spent time with both the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, brings depth to the cornerback position at a time when the Lions are dealing with injuries in their secondary.

Looking Ahead

With the team facing mounting injuries, these roster moves reflect the Lions’ efforts to stay competitive as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. Despite the setbacks, the Lions are focused on finding ways to win and continue their push toward the playoffs. As they head into their game against the Bears, these moves will be crucial in maintaining depth and ensuring the team remains strong on both sides of the ball.

