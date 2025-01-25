fb
Saturday, January 25, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsCryptic Tweet From Maxx Crosby Wakes Up Detroit Lions Fans
Detroit Lions

Cryptic Tweet From Maxx Crosby Wakes Up Detroit Lions Fans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

With the Detroit Lions' 2024 season ending earlier than expected with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, the focus has now shifted to the offseason. General Manager Brad Holmes and the Lions’ front office are preparing to make strategic moves to improve the team, but whether or not a big splash will be made is still up in the air.

Maxx Crosby

One name that has consistently been linked to the Lions’ potential offseason moves is Maxx Crosby, the star EDGE rusher from the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby has long been on the radar of many Lions fans, especially as the team looks to add a formidable pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. But recently, Crosby’s cryptic tweet has reignited speculation and stirred excitement in Detroit.

The tweet, posted on Friday evening, shows Crosby in a flexing pose on the football field, with an accompanying caption reading: “They will wish they treated you better when times were tough. The fake always expose themselves…. #LIMITLESS.” Next to the image, Crosby included a scene from the film Scarface, with the iconic line: “Small circle, private life, clear mind, happy soul.”

Maxx Crosby

Detroit Lions Fans React to Maxx Crosby’s Tweet

As expected, the tweet has caused a stir among Lions fans, many of whom are interpreting it as a subtle hint that Crosby could be open to a move to Detroit. The cryptic message, combined with the hashtag #LIMITLESS, has many wondering if the star EDGE rusher is signaling his interest in joining a team with championship aspirations.

The post has already garnered a significant amount of attention on social media, with fans reacting in a variety of ways:

Crosby’s tweet has no doubt fueled the rumors, and the possibility of adding him to the defensive line in Detroit has fans excited about what could come in the 2025 season.

Is a Trade for Maxx Crosby on the Horizon?

While it’s still unclear whether the Lions are actively pursuing a trade for Crosby, his cryptic tweet is definitely fueling the conversation. With Detroit looking to bolster its pass rush, Crosby’s name is a natural fit in trade talks, especially given the Lions' need for a proven veteran to complement Hutchinson’s elite play.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if the cryptic message translates into a real opportunity for the Lions to land Crosby. With the offseason just beginning, anything can happen — and the Lions’ hopes of adding a game-changing defensive player might just be within reach.

Stay tuned as the offseason unfolds.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Lose 5 Assistant Coaches
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions