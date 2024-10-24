Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 8 Matchup vs. Titans

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions took to social media to reveal their uniform combination for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Lions fans can expect to see the team donning their All-Blue uniform combo, affectionately known as the “Blueberries.”

This sleek look has become a fan favorite in Detroit, with the blue-on-blue combo symbolizing a unified and bold presence on the field. The Lions will hope their fresh look gives them an extra boost as they aim to move to 6-1 on the season.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Ford Field is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET, where the Lions will be looking to extend their impressive start to the season with a win against the 1-5 Titans.