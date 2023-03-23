Detroit Lions updated cap space is a thing of beauty

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions‘ current salary cap space situation is a thing of beauty. The Lions have made some solid free agent signings, including DBs Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Mosely, RB David Montgomery, and Graham Glasgow, to go along with bringing back DE John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs, and Alex Anzalone. Additionally, they have renegotiated a few contracts, including the contracts of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tracy Walker, and Romeo Okwara. As of March 23, the Lions currently rank No. 3 in cap space with $26,148,354, according to OverTheCap.com. Only the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers are currently ahead of them.

Key Points:

The Lions have made some impressive signings already, but they still have a significant amount of cap space remaining.

Restructuring contracts has allowed the Lions to be more flexible in free agency and make more moves if necessary.

With a solid amount of cap space remaining, the Lions have the opportunity to make some more impactful signings.

Here is the updated cap space for every NFL team as of March 23. (Via OverTheCap.com)

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

- Advertisement -

This updated cap space is significant for the Lions because it means they have the ability to add more key players to their roster, further strengthening their team. With the Lions' focus on building through the draft and young players, having enough cap space to add quality free agents is crucial. Brad Holmes has made some key additions, especially to the secondary, but he and his staff have also restructured some big contracts to add more cap space.

Bottom Line: The Lions have a solid amount of cap space remaining

The Lions have a solid amount of cap space remaining, thanks to some smart moves in restructuring contracts. This gives them the flexibility to make more moves in free agency if necessary, which could ultimately make a big difference in the success of their upcoming season. It will be very interesting to see what Holmes has up his sleeve moving forward.