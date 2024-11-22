Detroit Tigers Agree To Deal With Zach McKinstry

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement with utility player Zach McKinstry, avoiding arbitration for the upcoming season. McKinstry signed a $1.65 million contract for 2025, according to a source familiar with the deal.

This marks McKinstry's first round of salary arbitration eligibility, as he remains under team control through the 2027 season. In 2024, he appeared in 118 games, batting .215 with four home runs and 23 RBIs

McKinstry has been a versatile piece for the Tigers, contributing in various roles on the field. With this agreement, McKinstry will return to the team for the 2025 season as the Tigers look to continue building for the future.