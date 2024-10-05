Ennis Rakestraw’s Social Media Post Freaks Out Some Detroit Lions Fans

On Friday, Detroit Lions rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr. managed to stir up quite the frenzy among Detroit Lions fans—and even fooled a few media outlets along the way. It all started when Rakestraw posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Surgery needed.” Almost immediately, fans and at least one local Lions blog (we won’t name any names) began to panic, thinking the promising rookie was facing a serious setback that could involve an actual surgery.

Lions rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw just posted this on his instagram story saying “surgery needed”🙏#OnePride pic.twitter.com/AU1epHRIy0 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 4, 2024

But don't worry, Lions fans! Rakestraw isn’t going under the knife anytime soon. It turns out, the “surgery” he was referring to was simply a haircut. The young player was just having some fun and humorously hinting that his hair situation was in need of an “operation.”

With the Lions on a bye week, Rakestraw has a bit of downtime before the team heads on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. And while his playful post briefly sent some fans and media outlets into a flurry, everyone can now breathe easy knowing that Rakestraw’s “surgery” is nothing more than a fresh trim. It’s all in good fun, and it’s safe to say the rookie has found a unique way to keep fans on their toes!