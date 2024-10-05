fb
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Detroit Lions

Ennis Rakestraw’s Social Media Post Freaks Out Some Detroit Lions Fans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Friday, Detroit Lions rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr. managed to stir up quite the frenzy among Detroit Lions fans—and even fooled a few media outlets along the way. It all started when Rakestraw posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Surgery needed.” Almost immediately, fans and at least one local Lions blog (we won’t name any names) began to panic, thinking the promising rookie was facing a serious setback that could involve an actual surgery.

But don't worry, Lions fans! Rakestraw isn’t going under the knife anytime soon. It turns out, the “surgery” he was referring to was simply a haircut. The young player was just having some fun and humorously hinting that his hair situation was in need of an “operation.”

With the Lions on a bye week, Rakestraw has a bit of downtime before the team heads on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. And while his playful post briefly sent some fans and media outlets into a flurry, everyone can now breathe easy knowing that Rakestraw’s “surgery” is nothing more than a fresh trim. It’s all in good fun, and it’s safe to say the rookie has found a unique way to keep fans on their toes!

