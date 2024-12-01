Michigan Football Team Celebrates at Yost After Beating Ohio State [Video]

Following their thrilling 13-10 victory at Ohio State, the Michigan Wolverines football team returned home to Ann Arbor in high spirits. But instead of heading straight to the locker room, the team made a special stop at Yost Ice Arena, where the Michigan hockey team was in the middle of a Top 10 matchup against Western Michigan.

In an incredible display of camaraderie, head coach Sherrone Moore led his football players, including quarterback Davis Warren, onto the ice, where they joined the crowd in celebrating the football team’s monumental win. As seen in the video below, the Wolverines took to the rink, singing the Michigan fight song, “The Victors”, while the fans cheered them on.

Get a big win on the road, come home and celebrate with @umichhockey! A great tradition!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/biDflc3gJe — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 1, 2024

This unforgettable moment highlighted the unity and pride of Michigan athletics, with both the football and hockey teams celebrating their respective victories together. The video has quickly gone viral, showing just how much this victory meant to the entire Michigan community, both on and off the field.

For the Wolverines, it was not just a victory over their most bitter rival; it was a chance to celebrate their success with the fans and other Michigan athletes who share in their pride and passion. The scene at Yost Ice Arena will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable moments of the season for Michigan sports.