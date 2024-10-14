Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released

The highly anticipated Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game is set to take place on October 26, and fans now have all the details they need for game day. On Monday, it was announced that the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This annual showdown between the Wolverines and Spartans is one of the most heated rivalries in college football, with both teams looking to make a statement.

Michigan State vs. Michigan will be a night game on Oct. 26, kicking off on BTN at 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/FC8dvoDxZI — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 14, 2024

As of now, the defending College Football Playoff National Champion Michigan Wolverines hold a 4-2 record, while the Michigan State Spartans are sitting at 3-3. Michigan has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning the last two matchups by a combined score of 78-7, including a 49-0 victory in East Lansing last season. Both teams will be looking to add another chapter to this storied rivalry under the lights at Michigan Stadium.