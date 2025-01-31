fb
Friday, January 31, 2025
NBA Suspends Detroit Pistons C Isaiah Stewart

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for one game without pay following his accumulation of six flagrant foul points this season, the NBA announced on Friday.

Stewart’s suspension stems from an incident during the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the second quarter, Stewart was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game. The suspension follows Stewart’s prior accumulation of four flagrant foul points, and this latest foul pushed him over the threshold.

Isaiah Stewart's Suspension and Fine Details

In addition to the one-game suspension, Stewart has been fined $50,000 for making inappropriate and objectionable gestures after his ejection from the game. The suspension means Stewart will miss the Pistons’ Friday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Stewart is also set to lose $86,207 in salary for the missed game due to the suspension.

Stewart's Impact on the Pistons

This suspension marks another challenging moment for Stewart and the Pistons, as the center has been a key player for Detroit. His aggressive playing style has earned him multiple flagrant foul points this season, but this latest infraction will keep him sidelined for a critical game. The Pistons will need to adjust their strategy in his absence, as they take on the Mavericks without one of their primary interior defenders.

As the season progresses, it will be important for Stewart to manage his on-court behavior to avoid further suspensions and fines, which could hurt both his individual performance and the Pistons' chances for success.

