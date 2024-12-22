Ticket Prices Hilariously Low as Ohio State Fans Show Little Interest in Home Playoff Game

Ohio State football fans are facing an unexpected challenge to fill their home stadium despite tickets for tonight’s highly anticipated College Football Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers selling for shockingly low prices.

In fact, StubHub listings reveal that a pair of tickets to the first-ever playoff game hosted by the Buckeyes are going for just $26 each!

It’s hard to believe that a team with such a storied history and massive fanbase is struggling to sell out a playoff game. With Ohio State’s first-ever home playoff game on the line, you'd think Buckeyes fans would be lining up to secure their spot at the game. Instead, they can’t even give tickets away at a bargain basement price.

For a program that boasts some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the country, this is a puzzling sight to see. Maybe they’ll need to start giving away tickets with every $5 bucket of popcorn at the concession stand!